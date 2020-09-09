Demi Lovato Discusses Mental Health and Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Her Past 'Mistakes'

The singer, who suffered a drug overdose in 2018, is now a spokesperson for Talkspace, an online therapy platform

Demi Lovato is keeping it real when it comes to mental health.

During a virtual interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer opened up about her mental health and raising awareness about the stigmas that come with it.

After she was asked by GMA's Amy Robach whether or not she feels ashamed of her mental health struggles, Lovato said that she is, "not necessarily ashamed" but "maybe just a little embarrassed that I've gone through some of the things or made some of the choices that I've made."

"And I think that's natural for anybody that's you know, made mistakes in their mental illnesses," she added. "But I also know that a part of getting rid of the stigma is spreading the awareness and talking about it."

Lovato has never been one to shy away from discussing her own struggles with mental illness and has always been an outspoken supporter for those dealing with the same struggles.

Now, the "I Love Me" songstress is a spokesperson for Talkspace, an online therapy platform that connects users with licensed therapists from the comfort of their own home.

"It's so important that I am sharing these conversations and taking this next step with Talkspace," she said of the partnership, which she hopes will help others battling mental health issues.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Lovato also shared an inspiring message during her time with GMA, telling viewers, "You are absolutely not alone right now."

"There are so many people, more than ever before that are feeling exactly what you're feeling," she said. "When you are struggling, sometimes you tend to seek out permanent solutions for temporary problems, but those have lasting impacts that make a ripple effect in so many people's lives."

"There are people there that love you and care about you and that will answer the phone if you call," she added. "And if they're not there for you, put on my music and I'll be there."

After announcing on Instagram that she was helping launch The Mental Health Fund back in April, Lovato shared, "It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to."

"You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance," she added at the time. "That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling"