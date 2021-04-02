The powerhouse vocalists duet on the track "Met Him Last Night" from Demi Lovato's recently released album, Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over

Demi Lovato on How New Musical Collaboration with 'Really Good' Friend Ariana Grande Happened

Demi Lovato is giving insight into her exciting new collaboration with a fellow pop star.

While sitting down with YouTube's Released, Lovato opened up about several tracks on the new LP, including her collaboration with powerhouse vocalist Ariana Grande. The collab is titled "Met Him Last Night."

Calling Grande, 27, one of her "really good friends," Lovato said, "I played her 'Dancing With the Devil' and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept. ... And when she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this.' "

"I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer added.

Dancing with the Devil … The Art of Starting Over is Lovato's first album since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. The album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

The album contains 19 songs, including "California Sober," "Lonely People," and "Butterfly," as well as previously released tracks, "Anyone," "Dancing with the Devil," and Lovato's collab with Sam Fischer, "What Other People Say."

It also features other collaborations with Noah Cyrus on the track "Easy" and Saweetie on the song "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend."

Lovato announced that she would be releasing a new album just last month when she shared the psychedelic cover art featuring the singer in a red dress with a glistening butterfly wing.

"Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over 🦋💖🌈 💿 #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!," Lovato captioned the visual at the time.

During her chat with YouTube's Released, Lovato also opened up about her track "ICU," which she called "really difficult to sing and write."

"I wrote it for my little sister, Madison," Lovato said of the song. "We didn't know how bad my brain damage would be [after my overdose]."

"When I woke up in the hospital, I couldn't see her, and that's what this song is about. Not being able to see her but, at the same time, I use the lyrics, 'I was blind, but now I see, and I see you,' " she continued. "I'm talking about, no matter what, always being able to see my little sister."

"I actually played it for her in the car after she graduated high school," Lovato added. "I was like, 'Hey, I have a little present for you.' We both just were like sobbing the whole time because that moment was really emotional for the both of us."