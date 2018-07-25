Demi Lovato Not Under Criminal Investigation After Apparent Overdose: Police

Demi Lovato is not being investigated by the police after her apparent overdose at her Hollywood Hills, California, home on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE the pop star is not under any form of criminal investigation.

While the police spokesman would not elaborate further, reportedly officers did not find any drugs at the scene nor would Lovato cooperate when asked what she had taken.

The “Sober” singer, 25, allegedly refused to tell police and first responders what drugs had caused her overdose on Tuesday morning, according to The Blast. LAPD officers collected an “item of evidence” related to illegal drugs that are not typically associated with heroin, the outlet reported.

TMZ reported police did not take any drugs into evidence from Lovato’s home.

She was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering an apparent overdose.

The “Stone Cold” singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming that she was recovering.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the statement read. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

According to E! News, Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza and her 16-year-old sister Madison De La Garza were seen at the hospital in the afternoon.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” while the Los Angeles Police Department confirms both departments “responded to a medical emergency” in the area of her Hollywood Hills home.

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ revealed the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While TMZ reported the overdose is heroin-related, a source close to Lovato claims to PEOPLE that it is not.

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and an eating disorder for years.

She entered treatment in 2010 where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Despite entering treatment, insiders say the singer continued to struggle with her private pain.

“Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and [she] is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober,” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”