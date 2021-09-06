"Love is the most important thing in the universe," they wrote

Demi Lovato Says They're 'So Single' But Will 'Never Stop Believing' in Love

Demi Lovato attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021

There's no special person in Demi Lovato's life right now, but they're not closing the door to love.

Answering fan questions on their Instagram Story during a road trip, the "Lonely People" musician shared that despite going through several public breakups — including most recently from former fiancé Max Ehrich — they won't give up on love.

When asked how they continue to believe in love after "a lot of very bad experiences," Lovato, 29, wrote back, "Love is the most important thing in the universe."

"I'll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it," they continued.

And, when a fan simply wrote "date me please," Lovato responded saying, "I'm so single. Don't tempt me."

In the Q&A, they also shared that they had no plans to release music soon — although they'd love to collaborate with Lizzo, responded "I'm not even 30 yet!!" to a fan asking for a memoir and gave a sweet response to someone asking, "How can I believe in the good in people after seeing so much hate in this world?"

"Because if we don't believe then who will?" they wrote. "We can turn this planet around... if we get enough people to expand their consciousness, the rest will follow. I believe it."

Lovato's responses to fan questions about finding love come nearly a year after they split from former fiancé Max Ehrich. The replies also come several months after Lovato came out as non-binary and opened up about their queer identity.

"I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told," Lovato said in late May. "When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself."

"Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me," they added. "And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth."

The "Melon Cake" singer also recently celebrated their birthday by visiting the beach in a white racerback one-piece swimsuit.