Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hang Together at Six Flags Following Pride Performance

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus shared a fun night out at Six Flags Magic Mountain together.

On Wednesday, the singers were photographed hanging out with friends at a party celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy, held at the amusement park in Valencia, California.

Lovato, 28, styled an oversized pink shirt and tie-dye pants along with a black beanie, while Cyrus rocked patched jeans with a white hoodie and navy-blue beanie.

At one point, the two were snapped holding hands as they walked together.

The meetup comes just after Cyrus, 21, joined Lovato for a Los Angeles performance at a YouTube Pride 2021 event last week. The two sang their duet "Easy" from Lovato's latest album, Dancing with the Devil ... the Art of Starting Over.

Following the performance, Lovato shared a photo of the two as a thank you. "Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube's pride 2021 celebration 🎊🙏🏼🙌🏼 I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together 🥺🥺💞#Easy," they captioned the post.

Cyrus commented under the photo, "Thank you for having me ❤️❤️❤️ you were effortlessly perfect and i'm never not in awe of u 😢😢😢."

She also shared her own post telling Lovato that she's "proud of you and who you are," before saying "Happy Pride" to her followers.

In May, Lovato opened up about their journey toward self-acceptance, officially coming out as non-binary in their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and using their voice to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with," they told PEOPLE exclusively last month. "I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

But now, Lovato said they have learned "how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself."

"You can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways," the "I Love Me" singer added.

On Wednesday, Lovato announced that they're getting their own talk series, titled The Demi Lovato Show.

The singer will host the show that is said to take on activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and more with celebrity guests, all in a 10-minute episode format streaming on The Roku Channel.

According to a press release, the series, which premieres July 30, will handle "today's edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions."