Nick Jonas 'Reeling' Over Demi Lovato's Overdose as Ex Joe Says 'We All Know How Strong' She Is

Demi Lovato‘s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and her close friend Nick Jonas are asking fans to pray for the singer after her apparent overdose.

Following news of the 25-year-old singer’s hospitalization on Tuesday, the Jonas brothers tweeted their love and support for the star.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” tweeted ex Joe, who dated Lovato in 2010.

His brother Nick, 25, added he was “reeling at the news about Demi.”

“All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram Story

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas in February 2017

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her Hollywood Hills home Tuesday after reportedly being found unconscious by paramedics, according to audio of the 911 call published by TMZ.

Late Tuesday, the star’s rep confirmed Lovato was stable.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The Jonas siblings first met Lovato when they all starred in the popular Camp Rock franchise from 2008-2010. Demi and Nick experienced the Disney Channel era alongside each other when they were both 15, while she and Joe dated briefly in 2010.

Nick and Joe most recently reflected on Lovato’s sobriety in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

“It became really good you know between she and I for a while and growing closer than we’ve ever been,” Nick said.

“I remember thinking in my head I felt a bit of pride about it, like selfishly maybe I was helping her back to being the Demi we know and love. She’s not going to do anything crazy, she’ll be fine and then this episode happened,” he recalled. (The “episode” Nick refers to is Lovato’s punching incident in 2010 involving a backup dancer during the Camp Rock 2 tour, which Kevin Jonas Sr. had to step in and supervise.)

“It was actually the Jonas Brothers waving the flag, and saw Demi veering in a different direction,” Lovato’s manager, John Taylor, said of her drug and alcohol abuse during their joint tour.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato in Camp Rock 2 Disney Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection

In 2016, Lovato spoke about her unbreakable bond with the Jonas brothers, telling PEOPLE, “We’ve all watched each other evolve and grow up, and we’ve been able to be there for one another. It’s awesome. It’s really great because we all really bonded when we were younger and toured together.”

Joe shared similar sentiments about his friendship with Lovato. “It’s nice that in this crazy industry we have friends like this. It’s genuine,” he said.

That same year, when Lovato marked her fourth year of sober living, Joe told Billboard that “she’s the best version of herself I’ve ever known.”

Lovato’s hospitalization comes four weeks after she revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, and those close to the singer said they noticed red flags for months.

“You could tell when Demi was doing well with her sobriety because she wasn’t hanging out at clubs,” a source told PEOPLE of Lovato’s recent activities.

“She has still very much kept up her work schedule and daily life, but there have definitely been signs that she isn’t doing great with her sobriety,” the source said.

Another source close to the situation added, “Things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place.”