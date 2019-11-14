Demi Lovato Promises That New Music Is on the Way: 'Wouldn't Y'all Like to Hear'

Image zoom Demi Lovato Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Demi Lovato‘s got a new project coming down the pipeline!

The 27-year-old singer teased new music Wednesday night on her Instagram Story, sharing photos and videos from inside the studio where she and Grammy-nominated record producer Warren “Oak” Felder were hard at work.

“Wouldn’t y’all like to hear … ” Lovato captioned a soundless video of the record producer jamming out to a track. (Felder produced five tracks on Lovato’s latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, including its lead 2017 single “Sorry Not Sorry.”)

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics — the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy,” the singer wrote on top of a photo of a microphone from inside the studio.

“If you hating — that ain’t you,” she added. “BYE.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Warren "Oak" Felder Demi Lovato/Instagram

Image zoom Demi Lovato's Instagram Story Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Praises Taylor Swift’s Music: “Life’s Too Short for Women to Not Support Other Women”

While she didn’t give any details about potential new music, earlier this month, at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, Lovato opened up about her overdose in July 2018. The “Confident” singer revealed in the interview that she is now stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she told Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

“I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything,” she said later, speaking about her career in the public eye, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato (L) and Austin Wilson Demi Lovato Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Shares Unedited Bikini Photo as She Celebrates Her Cellulite “Unafraid and Proud”

And “the person” she is today is also someone who appears to be happy and in love with new man Austin Wilson.

On Tuesday night, Lovato shared a romantic Instagram photo of herself with the model. In the cuddly black-and-white snap, Wilson — who was shirtless — gave Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek as she smiled for the camera.

“My ❤️… ” the singer wrote to accompany the PDA-filled pic — a similar caption shared by Wilson, 25, who also posted a photo of the pair to his own Instagram account at the same time.

In his photo, the model is pictured giving Lovato a hug from behind. Wilson captioned the cozy snap, “My Love🥰.”

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will & Grace.”