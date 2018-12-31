Demi Lovato Says She'll 'Never Take Another Day in Life for Granted' 5 Months After Overdose

Demi Lovato is looking forward to 2019, and plans to embrace every day.

Five months after her drug overdose, the “Confident” singer, 26, shared a special New Year’s Eve message with fans on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

“Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year,” Lovato added. “God bless.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Has a Cozy Christmas with Her Family and Dogs Months After Overdose

Dami Lovato/Instagram

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which is currently on the market for $8.995 million. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

The Disney Channel alum first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.”

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato said.

RELATED: Demi Lovato ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ as She Asks for ‘Space and Time to Heal’ Following Overdose

The singer went on to “thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time.” Without their support and guidance, she said, “I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Makeup-Free Photo as She Returns to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu After Leaving Rehab

After Lovato left rehab in November, a source told PEOPLE that the singer remained focused on recovering from her overdose.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” the insider noted. “She attends meetings and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health.”

Earlier this month, Lovato herself opened up about her health again, telling her fans on Twitter, “I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but…I still need space and time to heal,” she noted. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. … I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready.”

Finally, Lovato wrapped up her series of tweets with an appreciative message to her Lovatics. “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—ing much thank you.”

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Breaks Social Media Silence After Return from Rehab: ‘So Grateful to Be Home’

Last week, Lovato gave fans a look at her cozy Christmas celebration on Instagram Stories, which included time with her family including sisters Dallas, Madison, and mom Dianna De La Garza.

For her first snapshot of the holiday, Lovato offered a peek at her glittering Christmas tree towering over a shiny collection of gifts. “Merry Christmas guys!!!” she wrote. “I love you all!!”