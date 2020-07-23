"I'm gonna marry this one, Momma!" Demi Lovato previously told her mother of now-fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato's Mom Tells Max Ehrich 'Welcome to the Family' After Engagement: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Max Ehrich is already loved by Demi Lovato's family!

After the newly engaged couple announced their big news on Wednesday, Lovato's mother Dianna De La Garza shared a heartfelt congratulations to her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law.

"Welcome to the family, @maxehrich 💖💖💖," the matriarch wrote on Twitter and Instagram Thursday.

"From the first few days y'all spent together, @ddlovato said to me, 'I'm gonna marry this one, Momma!' I couldn't be happier. You fit perfectly into this family. Congratulations, you two!" De La Garza said.

Ehrich, 29, commented on the post, writing, "Over the moon to be a part of it 🙏 Love you!!!"

Image zoom Courtesy Dianna De La Garza

Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, who were first romantically linked in March, announced their engagement on social media after he proposed to her in Malibu, California.

"They are so happy. They are enjoying the moment," a source tells PEOPLE. "The engagement happened last night."

After sharing the happy news, Ehrich continues to rave about the bride-to-be on Instagram. "It's a forever kind of thing," he wrote on Thursday evening.

"So infinitely grateful and still floating," Ehrich said on an Instagram Story post. "Love you to the moon @ddlovato."

In her own engagement post, Lovato raved about her future husband.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," she wrote.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," Lovato said. "I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Ehrich chose a stunning diamond ring crafted by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco, that features a mega-carat emerald cut diamond stone flanked by two trapezoid diamond side stones.