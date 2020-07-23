The singer and her actor beau got engaged on July 22 in Malibu

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged! Everything the Couple Has Said About Their Relationship

Demi Lovato and her new fiancé Max Ehrich have never been shy about their love for one another.

Since the pair were first linked in March, Lovato, 27 and Ehrich, 29, have raved about each other on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Lovato's comment under the former Young and the Restless actor's March 30 selfie next to Lovato’s dog, Batman. "quarantine daze," he captioned the sweet shot, to which Lovato responded, "My angels 😍."

Public confirmation of their relationship came on May 8 when the couple made an adorable cameo in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U," where they dance and smooch under a starry-sky projection.

On her Instagram Story, Lovato posted about their appearance, tagging Ehrich and leaving a series of loving, heart-filled emojis.

The artist also shared an extended clip of the couple smooching as they slow dance along to the new track.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote of being among the many couples featured in the music video.

She also raved, "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... 🥰🥰🥰 #stuckwithu."

A few weeks later, the "Cool for the Summer" singer shared a series of steamy photos kissing Ehrich. For one snapshot, in which the two smile as they embrace each other, Lovato wrote, "U R Magic." Re-posting another pic — in which they bring their dogs into the fold for a family photo op — on his own Instagram Story, Ehrich wrote, "full heart 😌❤️."

Lovato also uncovered a prophetic tweet from Ehrich's Twitter feed, in which — back in 2011 — the actor declared that she was his ultimate Christmas gift.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant...." he tweeted at the time.

Re-sharing the throwback post, Lovato wrote: "@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation."

Lovato has also expressed how comfortable she is in her own skin around Ehrich.

In a May 26 Instagram story, the singer wrote that her new beau is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

"I love you @maxehrich ❤️," she added.

The pair loves to travel together, too.

During a June trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California, Lovato shared an array of PDA-filled snaps. “...thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️,” she wrote, tagging Ehrich.

Ehrich raved about his then-girlfriend in the comments section of her post, writing, "I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again 💘 what a weekend 🌹🥰."

He also shared the romantic pictures in his own Instagram post, calling Demi “the love of my life.”

"You are mine 😩😩😩😍😍😍," Lovato wrote back.

For Ehrich's birthday on June 24, Lovato penned a sweet tribute to her man, calling him "a positive lil beam of light in my life" in the note.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of Ehrich, Lovato wrote, "BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝."

"We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F— if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!" she continued. "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man."

"Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby," the pop star added.

Ehrich responded Lovato's message in the comments, writing back, "I love you infinitely baby ❤️😌."

The couple seemed to be going strong on July 4 as Lovato shared a romantic kissing photo of the pair on Instagram. "Thank you for making me the happiest 🥰" she wrote and tagged Ehrich.

It's no surprise, then, that the couple's engagement announcements on Instagram would be filled with sweet affirmations.

I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote under shots of their July 30 beachfront engagement in Malibu.

She continued: "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍"

Ehrich's announcement was romantic too, calling his wife-to-be "every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life."