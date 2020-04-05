Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Go Grocery Shopping with Masks and Gloves amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Demi Lovato is continuing to spend time with her new boyfriend.

On Saturday, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress was spotted grocery shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles alongside her actor beau Max Ehrich.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovato, 27, wore a black long sleeve shirt and color-coordinated pants as she stood beside Ehrich, 28, who opted for a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while he rolled a cart filled with their groceries outside the store.

The couple wore masks and blue gloves to keep themselves protected from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

PEOPLE confirmed late last month that Lovato and Ehrich were dating, though reps for the two have not yet commented.

Image zoom IXOLA/BACKGRID

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals Scooter Braun Started a FaceTime Group Chat with 30 Celebrities — Including Bill Clinton

The pair appear to be socially distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last weekend, Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during Ehrich‘s Instagram Live.

In the video, Ehrich was playing the piano for his fans when Lovato suddenly appeared from behind and tried to wrap a blanket around her new man.

“I’m on live! I’m on live,” the former Young and the Restless actor urgently whispered to Lovato, who quickly hid her face with the blanket and fled off-screen as Ehrich covered his mouth while laughing and looking at the camera.

Image zoom

The live mishap came after the couple was caught having flirty interactions on social media by some eagle-eyed fans, including on a shirtless snap of Ehrich that he shared on Instagram last week.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the steamy photo, with Lovato quickly responded in his comments, writing: “Fine by me…”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Comments ‘My Angels’ on Picture of Boyfriend Max Ehrich with Her Dog

Ehrich has also posted other videos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s dogs, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram Stories.

Last year, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December, weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.