Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Says He Found Out About Their Relationship Status 'Through a Tabloid'

Max Ehrich is claiming that he found out about his split from Demi Lovato “through a tabloid.”

On Saturday, the 29-year-old actor shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story revealing some of the details behind his recent breakup. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in the first post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” Ehrich said.

For his last post, he simply wrote, “God Bless.”

Image zoom Max Ehrich/Instagram

Image zoom Max Ehrich/Instagram

On Friday, Ehrich was spotted stepping out on set in Atlanta, Georgia, for his upcoming movie, Southern Gospel. He was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, sunglasses and a clear face shield.

The work outing was just one day following the news that the couple had ended their engagement. On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Lovato, 28, and Ehrich were calling it quits two months after Ehrich proposed.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source said. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Image zoom BACKGRID

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Demi Lovato/instagram

An insider said the couple, who celebrated their 6-month anniversary earlier this month, started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Lovato is in L.A. while Ehrich films in Atlanta.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the insider said. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

Image zoom Demi Lovato/instagram

Also on Thursday, Ehrich shared his first message on social media after the split, writing, "Jesus loves you." in a typewriter font with a white background in an Instagram post. Ehrich captioned the post with a heart, prayer hands and dove emoji. The comments on the post were turned off and he later shared the same message on his Instagram Story.

Lovato also posted on Instagram following news of the split Thursday, posting a video on her Instagram Story in which she zoomed in on her statement-making T-shirt. The grey top by LULUSIMONSTUDIO declared "dogs over people."