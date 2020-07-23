All of the Gorgeous Photos from Demi Lovato's Beachside Engagement to Max Ehrich
The actor surprised the singer with a proposal in Malibu on July 23
They're engaged! The "I Love Me" singer’s boyfriend, former Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, popped the question in Malibu on July 23, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed the two were dating.
"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the bride-to-be wrote alongside a series of stunning Instagram photos.
Ehrich asked the singer to marry him with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.
"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."
Sharing similar images captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos, the actor explained he could not wait a moment longer without having the singer as his wife.
"Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he captioned the photographs.
"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍" she added.
A source told PEOPLE that Ehrich knew very quickly he wanted to marry the singer, but waited until her engagement ring's custom setting was finished, adding that after two months "he already had the stone" and "it's huge."
"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," Ehrich continued. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I'm so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."
While the pair have not been dating long, a source told PEOPLE the couple grew closer while social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Following the proposal, the pair celebrated with dinner at Nobu Malibu.
Lovato also shared an emotional shot to her Instagram stories overnight, writing, "When you begin to actually process your evening and realize that you're ENGAGED TO YOUR SOULMATE!!!!"
"YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY 😍😍😍😍" Lovato wrote on Instagram stories and in the comments on her newly minted fiancé's Instagram post.