Inside Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's Emotional Engagement Celebration: 'She Couldn't Stop Smiling'

"You could tell it was both exciting and overwhelming for her," an insider tells PEOPLE about Demi Lovato and her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato experienced a rush of emotions when fiancé Max Ehrich got down on one knee.

On Wednesday, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer, 27, said yes when her former Young and the Restless star boyfriend, 29, popped the question less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were an item. Ehrich asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California, bestowing a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

"They had talked about getting engaged so Demi knew the proposal would be coming at some point but she didn't know it was happening last night," a Lovato source tells PEOPLE. "She was surprised."

A second source adds, "They are so happy. They are enjoying the moment."

Image zoom Demi Lovato's ring Angelo Kritikos

After the happy surprise, the pair celebrated with a small group of close friends at a dinner party at Nobu, a third insider tells PEOPLE, adding that the singer was emotional throughout the memorable evening.

"Demi could not stop smiling," the source reveals. "She said the engagement was a total surprise. You could tell it was both exciting and overwhelming for her. She even got teary-eyed a few times. It was all very emotional."

"They kept kissing throughout the dinner," the insider adds. "They are a very cute couple. Demi could not stop staring at her ring — it's huge and absolutely stunning."

Image zoom Demi Lovato Demi Lovato Instagram

Sharing the news on Instagram, Lovato reveled in becoming "someone else's partner," writing about Ehrich, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you."

"It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too," she wrote. "I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage."

She added: "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

In his own commemorative post capturing the milestone, Ehrich gushed over his new fiancée, writing that Lovato is "every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life."

Image zoom Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato Angelo Kritikos

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," he continued. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby."

The actor added that she is "the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together," and that he will "FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Image zoom Demi Lovato Instagram

After all was said and done on Wednesday night, Lovato took a moment to let it all sink in — and shared with fans just how grateful and excited she is.