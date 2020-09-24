Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich End Their Engagement: 'It Was a Tough Decision,' Says Source

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are calling it quits.

The "Confident" singer, 28, and the Young and the Restless actor, 29, have called off their engagement, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," says the source. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Following the romantic engagement, Lovato wrote that she said "yes" to the person who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself, adding, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato wrote in July. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated six months with Ehrich.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich 💖💖💖 I love you baby 💞💞💞," she wrote on Instagram.

"Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. ❤️ Cheers to forever 💍," added Ehrich.

On Sept. 11, the "Échame La Culpa" singer said that quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic "accelerated" her relationship with Ehrich.

"We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend," the "I Love Me" singer said on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. "And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I'm really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day."

"We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, 'Look, we're quarantining together. Um, cause I love you,' " she added in the interview.

The couple's separation also comes just 10 days after Lovato slammed alleged tweets from Ehrich professing his love for Selena Gomez. (He also allegedly gushed over Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.)

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," wrote Lovato in an Instagram statement, before adding, "Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s--- out of us all but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER."

"So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters," she added. "Please."

PEOPLE confirmed that the two were dating in late March, shortly after the two shared several flirty interactions on social media.

Earlier this month, the singer release song "OK Not To Be OK" alongside DJ Marshmello. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she had "done a lot of growing this year."