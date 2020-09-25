Inside Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's 'Conflicts' That Led to Split 2 Months After His Proposal

"They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun," says one insider of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's early days of dating

After a whirlwind romance and engagement, Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich have called it quits.

According to multiple sources, the couple — who got engaged in July and celebrated their six-month dating anniversary earlier this month — started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," a source tells PEOPLE. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

With the "OK Not to Be OK" singer, 28, still in L.A. and the actor, 29, now filming a project in Atlanta, the source says, "They were having conflicts."

Another insider agrees the distance "put a strain" on their relationship. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," says the insider. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

While the breakup is the last thing Lovato envisioned happening when she accepted Ehrich's proposal, a source close to the singer says she's "doing okay" and that the split "is a good thing."

Reps for Lovato and Ehrich have not commented.

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told PEOPLE it was a "tough decision" for the stars to end their engagement.

"Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," said the source. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Their breakup comes nearly two weeks after old screenshots and videos allegedly linked back to Ehrich, in which he professed his love for Lovato's once-BFF Selena Gomez, circulated on Twitter.

In a statement shared to her Instagram Story shortly after, Lovato slammed the social media posts in question as "fake" and "doctored."

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," she wrote. "Secondly, don't y'all have more important s— to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT."

"But then I stop and think.. it's hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don't wanna look at what's really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO," she continued. "Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s— out of us all but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER."

She concluded: "So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged on July 22, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating. Ehrich asked the singer to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

After he popped the question, Lovato shared a series of photos from their beachside proposal on Instagram and opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.