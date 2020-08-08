Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Celebrate Their 5-Month Anniversary in Malibu

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich celebrated their anniversary at the same venue where they previously celebrated their engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich celebrated their five-month anniversary at their favorite Malibu hotspot.

The 27-year-old pop star and her actor fiancé, 29, stepped out on Friday night at Nobu, the popular restaurant in Malibu, California, where they previously celebrated their engagement and a recent date night last Sunday.

Dressed in a bright pink dress that she accessorized with a pair of black heart-shaped earrings and a similarly shaped Chanel bag, Lovato and Ehrich met up with Nikita Dragun for the dinner outing.

The social media star, 24, documented the trio's night out on her Instagram Story, where she shared an image of Lovato touching up her makeup.

"It's the ring for me... it's the supportive friend for me... it's the 5 month anniversary for me," Dragun said as Lovato reshared the image to her own account and wrote, "I f------ love you," alongside an emoji blowing a kiss.

Ehrich also shared a photo from the intimate night out, writing, "i love u baby happy anniversary 💍" in his own social media post.

Lovato and The Young & The Restless actor previously enjoyed their engagement bliss with a romantic evening together at the popular Malibu hotspot alongside a small group of close friends last month.

"They enjoyed a romantic dinner date on the patio overlooking the ocean," a source previously told PEOPLE of their engagement night. "Demi wore her huge engagement ring. She is still glowing. Max is very sweet to her. You can tell he just adores her. They shared several dishes and had a fun dinner. Demi was giggling as they chatted. They are beyond cute together."

"Demi could not stop smiling. She said the engagement was a total surprise. You could tell it was both exciting and overwhelming for her. She even got teary-eyed a few times. It was all very emotional," the source said. "They kept kissing throughout the dinner. They are a very cute couple. Demi could not stop staring at her ring — it's huge and absolutely stunning."

Last Sunday, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer and her beau enjoyed a date night out together at the venue once again.

Posting to Instagram, Lovato shared a shot of herself and Ehrich, who sweetly planted a kiss upon her cheek.

"Date night at Nobu 🥰 I love you @maxehrich," Lovato captioned the post in which she donned a pink plunging velvet dress while Ehrich sported a denim jacket look for their night out.