Max Ehrich has claimed that he found out about his relationship status "through a tabloid"

Demi Lovato Made Max Ehrich 'Aware' Their 'Relationship Was Over' Before News Was Public: Source

Demi Lovato told Max Ehrich that their relationship was ending before the news was publicly revealed, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Saturday morning, Ehrich, 29, claimed that he found out about his recent split from Lovato, 28, “through a tabloid.”

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the Young and the Restless actor wrote on his Instagram Story. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

However, the source says: “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”

On Thursday, an insider told PEOPLE exclusively that Lovato and Ehrich were calling it quits, just two months after Ehrich proposed. They began dating in March and celebrated their 6-month anniversary earlier this month.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the insider said. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

According to a separate source, the couple started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Lovato is in L.A. while Ehrich films a movie in Atlanta.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source said. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

In his first social media post following the split, Ehrich wrote, "Jesus loves you." in a typewriter font with a white background on Instagram, captioning the post with a heart, prayer hands and dove emoji. The comments on the post were turned off and he later shared the same message on his Instagram Story.