Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving L.A. Members-Only Club Together

Demi Lovato is making headlines for more than just her recent powerhouse performances with a possible new romance.

The “Anyone” singer sparked dating rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after the pair were seen leaving Soho House West Hollywood in Los Angeles together around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer dressed in an oversized black blazer with tights, accessorized with shimmering hoop earrings and a black clutch. Meanwhile, Kelly — born Colson Baker — opted for a casual look wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a dark crossbody bag.

Lovato, 27, and the rapper, 29, were spotted walking side by side to their respective cars after spending several hours together at the club, a source told E! News which reported: “They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car.”

A rep for Lovato has not commented.

The pair’s outing comes just days after Lovato belted out the national anthem at the Super Bowl for a sold-out crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Lovato was last romantically tied to model Austin Wilson before the two broke up in December 2019.

Just last month, rumors swirled about Kelly and Noah Cyrus after they were seen flirting at a 2020 Grammys afterparty.

The rapper and the “Make Me (Cry)” singer, 20, attended a party hosted by Sony Music Entertainment at NeueHouse Hollywood, where they posed for photos and frequently held hands.

Later that evening, the pair attended the Fiji Water-sponsored Republic Records afterparty together at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where they were spotted getting cozy. In fact, they barely left one another’s side, even when Kelly went outside for a smoke break.