Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Love and Relationships: 'You're Never Truly Expecting It'

Can romantic lovers be platonic friends? In the case of Lovato and Valderrama — yes.

Valderrama “always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up,” a source told PEOPLE after Valderrama visited the singer when she was hospitalized after her drug overdose in July 2018.

One year prior to the caring gesture, Lovato candidly explained why they would be better off as friends.

“The sparks never faded but there are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness. I just wasn’t ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn’t explored yet … That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I’ve never been alone,” she said in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. “It had nothing to do with falling out of love, we decided together we just probably are better as friends.”

At the time however, she was still open to rekindling that romantic spark. “I do have moments where it’s late at night and I’m lonely and I wonder if I made the right decision because love is a gamble. I don’t know if I’ll lose him for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think my heart is always with Wilmer, I think it was with Wilmer, I think it is with Wilmer, I think it will be. Because you don’t share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart and vice versa. I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him.”