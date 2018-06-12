Demi Lovato Announces Concert Cancellations Due to Swollen Vocal Cords: Read Her Emotional Note to Fans

Demi Lovato is under the weather and in need of vocal rest.

The singer, 25, announced on Sunday that she was forced to postpone her London concert at the O2 Arena due to swollen vocal cords. On Monday, she pushed back her Birmingham date as well. In addition to sharing a statement on social media, she spoke directly to her Lovatics fan base in a video in which her voice was very hoarse.

“Hey guys, I can’t do the show tonight because I have no voice. I always wanted to play the O2 so I’m really upset,” the Tell You Love Me hitmaker said in a makeup-free selfie video shared on her Instagram Story.

“I’m really sad to let my fans down because I know some of you guys traveled hours and some of you flew to see the show but I really can’t go on. I’m sorry,” she said. “We are rescheduling the show. I’m just very, very sick right now and hopefully I’ll be able to perform at the O2 again very soon. Thank you for understanding — I love all of you and I’m very sorry.”

Lovato also explained her illness in a lengthy statement as she revealed that if she did not postpone the London show, it could’ve risked the rest of her sold-out European tour.

“I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal cords that were examined by an ENT (dr.),” the Grammy nominee said.

“If I go on tonight and injure my vocal cords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour,” she continued.

My fans are seriously the best… I can’t believe how much love and support I’ve received today.. the video of my fans singing skyscraper outside of the venue made me cry 💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 10, 2018

I’m literally gutted that I have to postpone this next show in Birmingham.. I’ve never had to miss shows due to my vocal chords or being sick in my LIFE 😔😢 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 11, 2018

This seriously sucks.. haven’t left my hotel room in 2 days now. Sick, bored and bummed out. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 11, 2018

Most exciting part of my day? Getting a camera shoved up my nose and down my throat to look at my vocal chords 😑 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 11, 2018

“It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to,” Lovato wrote.

She later thanked her fans and followers for all the well wishes, tweeting, “My fans are seriously the best… I can’t believe how much love and support I’ve received today.. the video of my fans singing skyscraper outside of the venue made me cry.”

The singer added, “I’m literally gutted that I have to postpone this next show in Birmingham.. I’ve never had to miss shows due to my vocal chords or being sick in my LIFE 😔😢 This seriously sucks.. haven’t left my hotel room in 2 days now. Sick, bored and bummed out. Most exciting part of my day? Getting a camera shoved up my nose and down my throat to look at my vocal chords 😑”

Lovato is scheduled to perform at AFAS Live in Amsterdam on June 18.