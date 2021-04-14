"I was engaged to a dude and almost did that. And I was like, 'That's not the life for me,' " said Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Is Having 'Fun' Living with Best Friend After Ending Engagement: 'Let's Normalize That'

Demi Lovato's living arrangements look a little different these days — and she wouldn't change a thing.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend" singer, 28, shared that she's currently living with her best friend as a roommate after ending her engagement to ex Max Ehrich last year. Lovato praised the concept as her ideal situation for right now.

"I am living with one of my best friends," explained the star. "... I was engaged to a dude and almost did that. And I was like, 'That's not the life for me.' I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends. Let's normalize that, you know."

Barrymore quickly agreed, "If I didn't have two children, I would actually ask you if you wanted to be roommates," to which Lovato responded, "I would say yes in a heartbeat!"

The host, 46, added that some of the "happiest moments" in her life are memories with her best friends "without question."

"I came home one day after doing interviews and photoshoots and whatnot," recalls Lovato of her roommate with a laugh, "and she was like, 'So Demi, you've been doing rockstar s--- all day. You wanna do some normal s---?' I was like, 'Yes!' That's what I want. Then we put on Grey's Anatomy and The Walking Dead and it was over from there."

In her cover interview for Glamour's March issue, the singer spoke candidly about how her past experiences have helped her understand her sexuality and find a "sense of relief." The artist explained that she "started realizing how queer [she] really [is]" as she continued getting older.

Reflecting on her recent engagement, Lovato said the brief relationship was extremely eye-opening for her in terms of her sexuality.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 Demi Lovato | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,' " she said. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."