Demi Lovato Likes an Instagram Post About Being Sober Nearly 6 Months After Overdose

Demi Lovato has a positive attitude about her new sober life.

The singer, 26, liked a photo on Instagram from an account that posts memes about sober living, as Cosmopolitan first reported.

The photo that Lovato liked, posted by the account f—ing_sober, shows a group of friends out for drinks. While three of the people pictured are holding drinks, one woman is miming holding a glass. The post reads, “When you’re all about that new sober life but still tryna hold onto your old ideas.”

“One of these days I swear I’ll actually resemble a real human person 👩‍🚀,” reads the caption.

Lovato’s fans got excited in the comments, writing, “Demi Lovato liked this too. 😍🤩😝,” and, “Demi liked I’m dying lmao😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following a drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

Lovato has been open on Instagram in the months since her overdose. Last week, she called out Instagram and the makers of the Game of Sultans, a game app, on her Instagram Story.

In the ad, there were two types of women — one “obese” and one “pretty.” Users appear to choose what the two women can eat, and feed the “obese” one a “controlled” diet of broccoli.

“Why is this fat shaming bulls— on my feed?” Lovato asked on her Instagram Story. “So many things wrong with this ad.”

Lovato circled the two labels for each woman, adding that “you can be ‘pretty’ at any weight.”

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us by diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she continued.

And Lovato, who is recovering from an eating disorder, pointed out that the idea of a “controlled” diet is particularly problematic to people with eating disorders because they’re “all about ‘control.’ “

She ended her Instagram story with a plea to Instagram and Mechanist, the makers of the game.

Lovato continued: “So please Instagram, keep this bulls— off mine and others’ feeds who could easily be affected by this disgusting advertisement,” she wrote. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

PEOPLE contacted Instagram and Mechanist for comment. A rep for Instagram told TMZ that they’ve removed the ad, and added: “We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”

On New Year’s Eve, she posted a photo of sparkling apple cider to her Instagram story, overlaid with the word “#Sobriety.”

Earlier that day, Lovato shared a message of hope on the social media platform. “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones,” she wrote on her Story. “Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”