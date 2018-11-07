Demi Lovato in 'Great Mood' After Leaving Rehab — Inside Her Ongoing Recovery: Sources

Demi Lovato is back home in L.A. after completing 90 days of treatment and continuing to focus on her recovery.

According to sources, the “Sober” singer is splitting time between her mom Dianna De La Garza’s home and a sober living facility.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” says one source. “She attends meetings and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health.”

Another Lovato friend confirms the star is continuing treatment while spending time with designer Henry Levy. “He is someone she met years ago,” says the friend. “Henry has been helping Demi stay on the right path.”

“Demi has known Henry for years and wore his clothes in the past,” adds a third insider. “He has a bit of a troubled past as well, but is doing well now. He will be great at supporting Demi’s sobriety. He is kind of an eccentric guy, but sweet. Demi won’t be bored with him. He is very creative and passionate about life.”

Lovato — who was hospitalized on July 24 following an overdose — returned to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in the voting booth. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato, who was raised in Texas, captioned the picture of her voting at a local polling place. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!”

The singer remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment. On Aug. 5, she wrote in a now-deleted post about her ongoing struggles with addiction.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through this difficult time.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she said.

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”