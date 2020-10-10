Demi Lovato Says She Knew She Was Queer After Watching Cruel Intentions Makeout Scene

Demi Lovato is opening up about a personal realization she had while watching Cruel Intentions.

Sitting down with Queer Eye’s Tan France during Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, the singer, 28, revealed that she knew she was queer while watching the iconic makeout scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 1999 teen flick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” Lovato told France. “I was just like ‘Oh wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it.’”

She added, “And then when I was like 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew.”

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In the famed scene, Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. “Haven't you ever practiced on one of your girlfriends?” Merteuil asks. Following the kiss, Caldwell says, “That was cool.”

In June, the two actresses even recreated the scene in honor of Blair’s 45th birthday, with Gellar sharing a photo of her costar kissing her through a face mask. “I got my kiss,” she playfully captioned the shot.

Image zoom Everett Collection

Lovato, who has previously described her sexuality as “very fluid,” also shared with France that she began telling friends she was queer around the age of 17.

“I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17,” she said. “They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer added that she often wrote romantic songs about girls that her fans assumed were boys.