Demi Lovato Says She Knew She Was Queer After Watching Cruel Intentions Makeout Scene
Demi Lovato has previously described her sexuality as “very fluid”
Demi Lovato is opening up about a personal realization she had while watching Cruel Intentions.
Sitting down with Queer Eye’s Tan France during Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, the singer, 28, revealed that she knew she was queer while watching the iconic makeout scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 1999 teen flick.
“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” Lovato told France. “I was just like ‘Oh wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it.’”
She added, “And then when I was like 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew.”
In the famed scene, Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. “Haven't you ever practiced on one of your girlfriends?” Merteuil asks. Following the kiss, Caldwell says, “That was cool.”
In June, the two actresses even recreated the scene in honor of Blair’s 45th birthday, with Gellar sharing a photo of her costar kissing her through a face mask. “I got my kiss,” she playfully captioned the shot.
Lovato, who has previously described her sexuality as “very fluid,” also shared with France that she began telling friends she was queer around the age of 17.
“I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17,” she said. “They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public.”
The “Cool for the Summer” singer added that she often wrote romantic songs about girls that her fans assumed were boys.
“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Lovato said. “I’m surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.”