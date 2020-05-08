Demi Lovato Kisses Boyfriend Max Ehrich in 'Stuck with U' Music Video, Confirming Relationship

The PDA was featured in the star-studded new music video for the Ariana Grande duet with Justin Bieber

Demi Lovato is sealing the deal with boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The "I Love Me" singer, 27, and her new actor beau, 28, were among the many couples featured in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U." The romantic moment — as the couple dance and smooch under a starry-sky projection — marks the first time Lovato has publicly confirmed their relationship.

On her Instagram Story, Lovato posted about their cameo in the video, tagging Ehrich and leaving a series of loving, heart-filled emojis. The music video also includes sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith and more people social distancing.

"This video was too f---ing cute. Beautifully written and icredibly sung. Congrats fam @arianagrande @justinbieber @scooterbraun @sb_projects," she wrote in another slide on her Story.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless.

The pair have been self-isolating together during the pandemic, spotted last month running errands side by side while donning masks.

Pal Sam Smith — who recently released a new duet with Lovato titled "I'm Ready" — said they met (and approve of!) her boyfriend.

“They seem so sweet,” the singer, 27, told Andy Cohen of Lovato and Ehrich during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show last month. “She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

In late March, Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during one of Ehrich’s Instagram Live sessions. In the video, the actor was playing the piano for fans when Lovato suddenly appeared from behind, wrapping a blanket around her new man. “I’m on live! I’m on live!” the actor and singer urgently whispered to Lovato, who quickly hid as Ehrich covered his mouth, laughing and looking at the camera.

Ehrich has also posted other videos and photos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s dogs, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram. Lovato left a sweet comment on one such post.

“Quarantine daze,” Ehrich captioned a photo of himself laying on a bed next to Batman. Lovato was quick to comment on the post, sweetly writing, “My angels.”

Last year, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

