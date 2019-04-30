Demi Lovato Joins Ex Wilmer Valderrama for Livestream as He Praises Her: 'You Look Awesome'

Looks like Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato are still on the best of terms.

The singer, 26, surprised fans when she popped into Valderrama’s Instagram livestream earlier this week, as captured by several fan accounts. The 39-year-old actor and Lovato had a friendly and fun conversation, and Valderrama even raved at the beginning of the chat, “You look awesome, girl!”

“Thank you! So do you,” Lovato responded.

The That ’70s Show actor and Lovato then sang a silly snippet of the Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” together.

“I’m done with work on Wednesday, so holla at your boy,” Valderrama said before Lovato logged out of the livestream, implying that the two would hang out later in the week.

“Okay, I will,” Lovato replied, smiling.

“See you, angel. Love you,” Valderrama ended the conversation.

Lovato and Valderrama have remained close friends since they split almost three years ago.

The two dated for six years before breaking up in June 2016 in a joint statement on Instagram.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” the statement read. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”

“We will always be supportive of one another,” the message continued. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

In February 2018, a source close to the two told PEOPLE they were “super, super close and have a crazy love for each other.“

“They’re extremely close friends but there’s always potential they could give a romantic relationship another try,” the source said at the time.

The insider added that Lovato is “very vocal about the fact that he is the love of her life. A lot of their issues had to do with their age difference, but she’s matured a lot even in the past year or so. At first, it was really fun for her to be single and date around, but now she’s starting to see that the grass isn’t always greener.”

In 2017, Lovato opened up about her relationship with the actor, saying she “never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer.“

