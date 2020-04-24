Demi Lovato Says She Cut 'Toxic' People Out of Her Life — and Isn't in Touch with Any of Her Exes

Image zoom Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is moving onward and upward.

Speaking to Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast, the “I Love Me” singer, 27, revealed that she’s not in touch with any of her exes.

"I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right, and the fact of the matter is, I'm not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn't healthy either," she explained.

Lovato said she tried to stay friends with her exes because she was “afraid of fully letting go of people.”

She continued: "Now that I've been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life — if they're an ex, it's for a reason.”

Following her overdose in August 2018, Lovato focused on setting boundaries and practicing self-care.

“I've done more healing on myself in the past year and a half than I have the past that entire six years that I went around the world preaching about recovery,” she said. “I'm able to heal because I'm not talking about those things with the media … I'm not telling people details that they can tear me down with later."

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lovato mentioned that she doesn’t keep up with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 40, who is now engaged to Amanda Pacheco. The pair dated for nearly six years before breaking up in 2016.

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time," she told the magazine. "But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

Lovato, however, has found a new love with actor and singer Max Ehrich. PEOPLE confirmed the budding relationship in March.

Her new beau already has the stamp of approval from one of Lovato’s famous pals, Sam Smith, with whom she recently collaborated on the track "I’m Ready."

"They seem so sweet,” the singer, 27, told Andy Cohen of Lovato and Ehrich, 28, during an appearance on the Bravo host’s SiriusXM radio show last week. “She seems happy at the moment which is the most important thing.”