'UFO Experiencer' Demi Lovato Investigates the 'Unexplained and Unidentified' in Trailer for New Show

Demi Lovato is on the search for extraterrestrial life.

On Thursday, Peacock dropped the official trailer for Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a new series that follows the singer, their best friend Matthew and sister Dallas as they explore space and UFOs with the help of some experts. It's set to release on Sept. 30.

"I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree," Lovato, 29, says at the start of the trailer. "It was this bright light kind of moved in like these weird ways that a plane wouldn't move. My goal is to find out what really happened."

"I'm Demi Lovato, singer, activist and UFO experiencer," they continue. "I'm hitting the road with my best friend Matthew and my sister Dallas to investigate the unexplained and the unidentified."

Unidentified with Demi Lovato Dallas, Demi Lovato and Matthew | Credit: Richie Knapp/Peacock

In the trailer, the crew travels to different areas and visits different experts to attempt to "make contact with the truth" about what's in outer space.

"What if extraterrestrials aren't traveling lightyears to visit us?" Lovato asks. "What if they're already here waiting for us to reach out?"

In one scene, an expert asks a tool meant to connect with the aliens, "Say hello to Demi" before the tool makes a sound similar to a greeting. Lovato and their friends then gasp in surprise.

"Wow, I'm so excited," Lovato says at the end of the trailer.

The new Peacock show was announced back in May, when Lovato shared on their social media that they'd be " hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure."

On the show, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will consult with experts, conduct tests, investigate eyewitness encounters and uncover secret government reports, according to a press release.

Demi will also interview scientists, supposed alien abductees to "initiate close encounters and make peace with aliens." The show will be shot as a "docu-follow exploration of Demi's quest."