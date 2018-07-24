Demi Lovato is battling her demons once again.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the pop star, 25, was hospitalized following an overdose but is now “stable,” per a source close to the singer.

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ revealed the pop star was unconscious upon the arrival of EMS personnel and revived with Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While TMZ reports the overdose is heroin related, a source close to Lovato claims to PEOPLE that it is not.

Demi Lovato Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The former child star has struggled with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, Lovato entered treatment, where she sought help for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety in March. But just three months later, she opened up about a recent relapse when she released her autobiographical new single “Sober” on June 21.

Dianna De La Garza and Demi Lovato Courtesy Dianna De La Garza

In February, the pop star’s mother — former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and author Dianna De La Garza — opened up to PEOPLE about her famous daughter’s tortured past.

Below: Demi’s early addiction battle, in her mother’s words.

Distress in Her Disney Days

In her 2018 memoir Falling with Wings, De La Garza, 55, revealed that her daughter’s body-image issues and depression went all the way back to when she starred in Camp Rock, then Sonny with a Chance, on the Disney Channel.

By the time Lovato was 16, she began to spiral, disobeying curfew and getting into drugs and alcohol.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato Disney Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection