Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Needs Stitches Ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Performance

In a video shared to TikTok on Wednesday, Lovato revealed they injured their forehead on a crystal and had to see a doctor ahead of their Thursday performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Says They Need Stitches Ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Performance

Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Says They Need Stitches Ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Performance

Demi Lovato is learning exactly how powerful crystals can be — the hard way.

In a video shared to the singer-songwriter's TikTok page on Wednesday, Lovato revealed they injured their forehead on a crystal and had to see a doctor ahead of their Thursday performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The TikTok clip finds Lovato, 29, holding their head in their hand and looking at the camera while the platform's popular "THEY ARE GONNA KNOW" audio plays in the background. "Nobody's gonna know. Nobody's gonna know," says one voice.

"They're gonna know," says another voice, as Lovato reveals the wound above their left eyebrow.

"How are they gonna know?" replies the first speaker, as the "La La Land" musician mouths, "F---."

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" wrote Lovato in the post's caption alongside the hashtags "#substance" and "#f---," the first of which seems to reveal they'll perform upcoming single "Substance," which drops Friday, on Kimmel's talk show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Last month, the musician — whose eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released next month — gave their Instagram followers a first listen to "Substance" ahead of its release.

"SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now," Lovato simply captioned the post, which features the track's cover art on one slide and a video clip of them lip-syncing along to the song in the second slide.

"Substance" follows the release of HOLY FVCK's first single, "Skin of My Teeth." Both tunes are a departure from Lovato's typical pop aesthetic and feature a punk-rock sound present in their early work.

In the new song, they sing, "I know we're all f---ing exhausted. Am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself, 'Am I the only one looking for substance?'"

HOLY FVCK is set to be released on Aug. 19 via Island Records.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said earlier this month when they announced the album, which is available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, and cassette formats.

Demi Lovato Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music' Demi Lovato | Credit: Island Records

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they explained of the forthcoming 16-track album, their first full-length body of work since 2021's Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," the statement concluded. "This record is for you."

Shortly following the album announcement, Lovato announced a fall tour in support of HOLY FVCK featuring special guests DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent.