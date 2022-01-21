Demi Lovato Hosts in-Studio 'Funeral' for Their 'Pop Music'

The Grammy nominee most recently released Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, their seventh studio album, in April

Demi Lovato is mourning their old music.

On Instagram Thursday, the 29-year-old singer posted a photo with seven friends, all clad in black, and described the get-together as a sendoff ceremony for their "pop" sound.

"A funeral for my pop music," Lovato, who was seated in the center and flashed the middle finger, said of the snap.

Those gathered to say goodbye included music manager Scooter Braun, with Lovato also tagging label Island Records.

On their Instagram Story, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posted footage of the group laughing and chatting together behind the scenes, before the camera cut to music producer Oakestra at work in the studio.

Demi Lovato Instagram Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram

Over an edgy rock track, Lovato sang: "Yeah you're pushing me to the edge/Prod me, lie to me, ungodly things have been sent. Here are your tickets to the freak show baby, sci-fi, watch the freak go crazy."

Though the Grammy nominee hasn't revealed when they might release new music, they've recently switched up their look. In December, the artist shaved their head into a chic buzzcut, adding a spider tattoo and an industrial ear piercing in the new year.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

In April 2021, Lovato dropped their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over — their first record in four years – which had an edgy pop sound.

The album accompanied the four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which saw Lovato share the story of their near-fatal 2018 drug overdose for the first time and give fans a glimpse into their recovery.

As the trailer debuted for docuseries, the singer told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel that they"wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose.