Demi Lovato 'Didn't Think' She'd Reach Age 30 — But Now Looks Forward to Having 'a Family One Day'

Demi Lovato is finding comfort in turning 30 — an age her younger self never thought she'd reach.

In a new cover story interview with SPIN magazine, Lovato (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) reflected on their introduction to stardom, battle with addiction and turning 30.

"That's something I thought was impossible to do," Lovato told SPIN of the milestone birthday. "Even in bouts of sobriety, my depression was so strong that I didn't think I'd get here today. But here I am."

She continued, "I'm in a new chapter in my life, and I don't know what my 30s have in store for me, but hopefully a family one day."

Demi Lovato. Angelo Kritikos

Looking back at their career, Lovato said they've also found that keeping their life private works best — but like anything else, it's a journey.

"Sometimes I have a big mouth," the "Melon Cake" singer told the outlet. "As I get older, I'm trying to learn to be more private. I think I do give too much insight to people into my life, and I have to think, do people deserve that? I'm sure by the time I'm 35, my mouth will be glued shut because I'm tired of talking about myself. And I'm sure people are tired of hearing me talk about myself."

"It hasn't been a perfect journey," she said. "It's been so difficult to get where I'm at today. The changes that I've made—I'm honoring all of my emotions, not just the positive ones."

In August during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the star opened up about how they are looking forward to a slower pace in the next decade and focusing on their personal life.

Demi Lovato. Angelo Kritikos

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," she said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then, once I do that, take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."

Lovato celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Jutes, who PEOPLE confirmed she was dating earlier that month. In his birthday post dedicated to Lovato, he wrote, "I'm the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call u mine."

"Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession [because your] smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he continued. "I'm so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self."

"And that's all [you] baby….," he wrote in part. "I'm just here to support [you] and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. [You're] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. [You're] everything. I love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍."

Reposting the post on their story, Lovato echoed the same sentiment, writing in the caption, "I love YOU Thank you, baby."