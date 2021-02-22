"Nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes," she says on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Demi Lovato Says She Wants to Be a 'Role Model' by Sharing What She Learned from Past Mistakes

Demi Lovato wants fans to learn from her mistakes.

"I talk about a lot [in the docuseries]," Lovato, 28, told show host Ellen DeGeneres. "The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and just, there's been so much love and support. What's great is we live in a time when nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes."

"We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles," she continued, "and I wanted to show everyone — first I wanted to set the record straight."

Lovato explained that "a lot of stories were going around that time that didn't really know what exactly had happened."

"I just wanted to tell the world, 'Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too,' " she said. "Because this journey has been such a wild ride but I've learned so much and I can't wait to share it with the world."

Lovato told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel earlier this month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened since "everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned."

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything," she said. "... I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

Lovato also revealed what motivated her to come out with the docuseries about her life and sobriety journey.

"Hosting The Ellen Show last year was the catalyst for my need and desire to express myself and my story to the fullest extent," she said. "I knew that one appearance on a television show wasn't going to cut it, I was not going to be able to share my whole story in one interview whether it was with a magazine or whatever it is. That's why I wanted to turn it into a documentary."

"And I'm sitting here with someone who is not only so brilliant, and so talented, but also is a very close friend to me, I mean so much to me," she added, referring to the docuseries' director, Michael D. Ratner. "I'm so grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to share my story through this documentary, but I'm even more grateful to be able to have done it with a friend who also just happens to be so talented.