Demi Lovato Holds Hands with New Boyfriend Austin Wilson While on a Hike in L.A.

Demi Lovato is spending more time with her new man!

On Sunday, the singer and her new boyfriend, model Austin Wilson, went for a hike in Los Angeles together — the first time the new couple have been photographed together in public.

While on the hike, Lovato and Wilson appeared to smile, holding hands and cuddling up to one another.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer sported a pair of leggings with a Nirvana T-shirt and baseball cap. Wilson coordinated with his girlfriend by rocking a baseball cap along with sweatpants and a Metallica T-shirt.

Their first public outing comes just days after the pair seemed to make their romance Instagram official. Last week, Lovato shared an Instagram photo of herself with the model, who appeared shirtless while giving Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek.

“My ❤️…” Lovato, 27, captioned the PDA-filled pic.

Wilson also posted a photo of the pair to his own Instagram account at the same time, showing him giving his girlfriend a hug from behind. He captioned the cozy photo, “My Love🥰.”

PEOPLE recently confirmed that the pair are dating, saying that they are “enjoying spending time together.”

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” the insider said last week. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace.”

Wilson works as a model in Los Angeles and celebrated his 25th birthday in May, according to his Instagram page.

Prior to her romance with Wilson, Lovato was linked to Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, though the two never made their romance official on social media. The pair struck up a relationship after Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and went on “more than one” date after flirting online.

Earlier this month, Lovato opened up in her first major interview since her relapse and overdose in July 2018, and spoke about how she’s stronger than ever.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” the “Confident” singer said at the Teen Vogue Summit. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”

“I wouldn’t change the direction of my life for anything,” she said later, speaking about her career in the public eye, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today.”