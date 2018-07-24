Demi Lovato 'Stable' After Being Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose: Source

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering an apparent overdose and is now “stable,” a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells PEOPLE they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” while the Los Angeles Police Department confirms both departments “responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.”

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ reveals the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While TMZ reports the overdose is heroin related, a source close to Lovato claims to PEOPLE that it is not.

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

RELATED: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’: Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Reveals She Relapsed After Six Years in New Song ‘Sober’

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”