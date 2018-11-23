Demi Lovato Wishes Her Fans a Happy Thanksgiving Weeks After Leaving Rehab

Demi Lovato was among the stars wishing their fans a “Happy Thanksgiving” on Thursday.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, shared a simple yet enthusiastic message to her Instagram story on the holiday, writing, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYBODY!!!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her note came attached to a photo of her Thanksgiving spread, which included green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and of course, turkey.

Lovato’s Instagram post on Thursday was a rare one for the star, who has been keeping quiet since she was hospitalized on July 24 following an overdose. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to participate in a 90-day in-patient rehab treatment, which she has since completed.

RELATED: Demi Lovato in ‘Great Mood’ After Leaving Rehab — Inside Her Ongoing Recovery: Sources

Demi Lovato's Thanksgiving spread Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Breaks Social Media Silence After Return from Rehab: ‘So Grateful to Be Home’

Earlier this month, Lovato returned to social media to share a photo of herself in the voting booth. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato, who was raised in Texas, captioned the picture of her voting at a local polling place. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!”

Weeks later, Lovato clapped back at a fan who accused her “rotten” team of only caring “about her money” — writing in a since-deleted Instagram comment, “You have no idea what you’re talking about.“

RELATED: Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober — and Her Mom ‘Couldn’t Be More Thankful or More Proud’

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

Following her returning from rehab, Lovato has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, including a trip to the gym and a visit to an office building on Nov. 7.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Lovato is continuing to focus on her recovery after rehab, splitting time between her mom Dianna De La Garza’s home in Los Angeles and a sober living facility.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” one source said. “She attends meetings and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health.”

Another Lovato friend confirmed the star is continuing treatment while spending time with designer Henry Levy. “He is someone she met years ago,” explained the pal. “Henry has been helping Demi stay on the right path.”

“Demi has known Henry for years and wore his clothes in the past,” added a third insider. “He has a bit of a troubled past as well, but is doing well now. He will be great at supporting Demi’s sobriety. He is kind of an eccentric guy, but sweet. Demi won’t be bored with him. He is very creative and passionate about life.”

Demi Lovato Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Aug. 5, Lovato wrote in a now-deleted post about her ongoing struggles with addiction.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before thanking her fans for standing by her. “I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”