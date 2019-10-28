The New Queen of Halloween! See All the Photos from Demi Lovato's Spooky It-Themed Party

From Kate Beckinsale to Ashley Graham, all the stars turned out for Demi Lovato's epic Halloween blowout
By Melody Chiu
October 28, 2019 12:40 PM

1 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

On Saturday night, Demi Lovato threw an epic Halloween party at SBE’s Hyde for her friends and family.

“She threw the party because she was inspired by the It sequel and had never dressed up as Pennywise,” says a source close to the star. “The full look took about three hours to complete!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Fully commiting to the theme, the star transformed Hyde’s entrance into a clown maze complete with stilt walkers and characters jumping out to scare her guests.

3 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Paris Hilton completed her school-girl uniform with pigtails.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

YouTuber Nikita Dragun dressed up as an anime character. “i bet y’all never seen a bitch ninja run in 8 inch heels,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Meanwhile, Travis Barker fit right in with a clown get-up.

6 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Draped in pearls, Kate Beckinsale looked chic while channeling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany‘s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Jameela Jamil cozied up to Lovato in her nun outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Expecting her first child, Ashley Graham (with husband Justin Ervin) looked sultry as ever dressed up as Jessica Rabbit. “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Singer Ally Brooke — dressed as Cat Woman — reunited with Lovato at the bash.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

To keep her guests happy and full, Lovato served Umami Burger sliders and two kinds of fries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Angelo Kritikos

Guests also stayed hydrated with Fiji Water and tucked into a Sugar Factory candy bar stocked with festive Halloween gummies and candy corn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.