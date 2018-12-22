Demi Lovato 'Grateful to Be Alive' as She Asks for 'Space and Time to Heal' Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is setting the record straight.
The singer, 26, opened up about her health on Friday in a series of tweets and explained that while she was “grateful to be alive” and taking care of herself in the aftermath of her overdose in July, she also wants to shut down rumors about her treatment and recovery.
“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” Lovato, who left rehab last month, wrote. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”
In another tweet, Lovato revealed her plans to one day share her story with her fans. “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s— that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”
“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to,” Lovato continued. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”
Finally, Lovato wrapped up her series of tweets with an appreciative message to her Lovatics. “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f— much thank you.”
The star’s messages on Friday are only the second time that Lovato has posted on Twitter since her major health scare. She has, however, opened up on Instagram about her journey with addiction and recovery.
On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which is currently on the market for $8.995 million. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.
The Disney Channel alum first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)
“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.
“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.
“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato said.
The singer went on to “thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time.” Without their support and guidance, she said, “I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”
Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”
Then in November, the Grammy nominee shared another photo in celebration of Election Day. The post, which was the first time Lovato shared a picture of herself following the overdose, came just two days after PEOPLE confirmed that she was out of rehab.
“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato captioned the picture of her voting at a local polling place. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!”
Since then, the star seems to be on her way to a full recovery, most recently posting a photo to Instagram in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu robe after an intense martial arts session. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup” she wrote alongside the selfie.