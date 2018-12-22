Demi Lovato 'Grateful to Be Alive' as She Asks for 'Space and Time to Heal' Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is setting the record straight.

The singer, 26, opened up about her health on Friday in a series of tweets and explained that while she was “grateful to be alive” and taking care of herself in the aftermath of her overdose in July, she also wants to shut down rumors about her treatment and recovery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” Lovato, who left rehab last month, wrote. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

In another tweet, Lovato revealed her plans to one day share her story with her fans. “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s— that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Twitter

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to,” Lovato continued. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

Since then, the star seems to be on her way to a full recovery, most recently posting a photo to Instagram in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu robe after an intense martial arts session. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup” she wrote alongside the selfie.