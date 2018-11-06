Demi Lovato Breaks Social Media Silence After Return from Rehab: 'So Grateful to Be Home'

After leaving rehab, Demi Lovato has returned to Instagram with an important message.

On Tuesday, the singer, 26, shared a photo of herself for the first time since she was hospitalized following an overdose on July 24. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato, who was raised in Texas, captioned the picture of her voting at a local polling place. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!”

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Lovato was out of rehab after she was spotted outside of Matsuhisa restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday evening with clothing designer Henry Levy.

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which is currently on the market for $8.995 million. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

The former Disney Channel star first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through this difficult time.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she said.

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

The star revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety in March — but just three months later, she opened up about a recent relapse when she released her autobiographical single “Sober” on June 21.

Recently, Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, shared that her daughter has been sober for 90 days.

“Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” La Garza, 56, said during an October appearance on Maria Menounos‘ Sirius XM show.