The singer said that the family "won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while" due to the coronavirus pandemic

Demi Lovato's Grandfather Perry Dies After Being 'Sick for a Couple Years': 'He Is Out of Pain'

Demi Lovato is in mourning after the passing of her grandfather.

The "Anyone" singer revealed that her grandfather Perry had passed away early Wednesday morning and honored the family patriarch with a heartfelt tribute shared on her Instagram.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning," she began, sharing a slideshow of Perry throughout the years.

"He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic," Lovato, 27, continued.

The pop star went on to describe her grandfather as a man who "loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God."

"I love you Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday," she added. "Rest easy. Love you. ❤️🕊🙏🏼."

Among the photos Lovato shared included a throwback of her grandfather in his younger years, as well as a picture of the preacher giving her a kiss at what appeared to be a fan event backstage.

Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, also paid tribute to her father on social media. The Falling with Wings: A Mother's Story author shared a photo of herself with Perry alongside a note addressed to her dad.

"Sure am gonna miss you, Chief," she wrote. "I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth."

De La Garza continued, "You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever.💔."

In the past, Lovato has celebrated the life of her late relatives through ink.

Last year, "Neon Lights" songstress honored her late great-grandmother, who passed away in 2016, by getting a forearm tattoo of the grand matriarch's portrait taken when she was 26.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more," she wrote on Instagram, showing her appreciation for celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo the tattoo. "Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten. 🙏🏼🙌🏼."

In a social media tribute from 2016, Lovato called her great-grandmother “the world’s most special woman.”