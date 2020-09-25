A source told PEOPLE that "Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers"

Demi Lovato Goes Without Engagement Ring as Max Ehrich Shares Sad Love Song Following News of Split

Demi Lovato appeared on her Instagram Story Thursday without her engagement ring just hours after news broke of her split with Max Ehrich.

The pop star, 28, shared a video on her story in which she zoomed in on her statement-making T-shirt. The grey top by LULUSIMONSTUDIO declared "dogs over people."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovato's engagement ring was notably absent from her left ring finger in the short clip.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Ehrich, 29, briefly reposted an old video of himself singing a cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception" that he originally shared last summer.

He quickly deleted the video of himself singing the sad love song which questions the existence of love.

The track has a special meaning for the former couple as it was the song that played in the car on the way to Malibu on July 22 when the pair got engaged.

"Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left) 🤍 ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey," Lovato captioned a video of the car ride.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday that the pair was calling it quits two months after Ehrich proposed. The pair began dating in March.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source said. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

While the pair celebrated their six-month dating anniversary earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that they started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source said. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

"They were having conflicts," the source said. Lovato is currently in Los Angeles, while Ehrich is filming in Atlanta.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Demi Lovato/instagram

A source close to the singer said that Lovato is "doing okay" and that the split "is a good thing."

After Ehrich popped the question, Lovato shared a series of photos from their beachside proposal on Instagram and opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.