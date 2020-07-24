Demi Lovato Feels 'Free' of Her 'Demons' 2 Years After Her Overdose: 'I'm So Blessed'

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," wrote the singer, who got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich this week

Demi Lovato is on "Cloud Nine."

On Friday, the two-year anniversary of her near-fatal drug overdose on July 24, 2018, the singer, 27, shared a slideshow to Instagram with several screenshots of a note she wrote reflecting on how far she's come. The note began, "Today is my miracle day."

"I'm so blessed to have one," Lovato wrote. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," she continued of new fiancé Max Ehrich, who proposed to her on Wednesday. "I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

Lovato went on to say that she "never thought this feeling was possible."

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life," she wrote. "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," she added. "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times," she concluded. "Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."

At the start of the slideshow is a video of Lovato that the Young and the Restless star, 29, took on the way to his beach proposal. In it, she closes her and sways her head to Paramore's "The Only Exception."

"@maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me. Love you honey," she explained in the caption of the post," she explained in the caption of the post, which she tagged "Cloud Nine" as the location of.

Under her post, Ehrich commented, "I couldn't not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I'm grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can't wait for our future."

Lovato then wrote back, "I couldn't be more in love with you.. it's not possible. But I'll say the same thing in 10 minutes... I love you infinitely."

Image zoom Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato Angelo Kritikos

Less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating, Enhrich asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

Shortly after Ehrich got down on one knee, Lovato shared a series of photos of the special moment and opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the bride-to-be wrote.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she continued. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Sharing similar images captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos, the actor explained he could not wait a moment longer without having the singer as his wife.

"Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he captioned the photographs.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I'm so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Angelo Kritikos

While the pair have not been dating long, a source previously told PEOPLE the couple grew closer while social distancing together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.