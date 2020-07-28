Max Ehrich popped the question on July 22 on the beach in Malibu, California

Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Kiss Through Masks in First Outing Since Engagement News

Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich aren't letting anything stand in the way of celebrating their engagement.

On Monday, the newly engaged couple was seen enjoying a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, California, where the two couldn't help but cuddle up to one another and show off a little PDA.

The pair dressed casual for their first outing since announcing their engagement, Lovato wearing a pair of light wash jeans and a red and grey baseball tee while Ehrich sported a graphic t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Both the singer and the actor wore white face masks and shared a sweet kiss through their coverings.

The couple also flashed big smiles for photographers as Ehrich put his arm around his fiancée and Lovato rested her head on his shoulder.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple visited the Versace and Persol stores before grabbing a bite to eat at 208 Rodeo.

The afternoon outing comes days after Ehrich asked the singer to marry him on the beach in Malibu, California.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

On Sunday, the "Anyone" singer, 27, shared photos of the exact moment Ehrich, 29, got down on one knee, less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating.

"Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich 💍," she captioned the images, which showed Ehrich on bended knee before standing up to embrace Lovato.

"Love you so much baby ❤️ more and more every moment," her fiancé wrote in the comments section.

He also shared the same three photos on Instagram, revealing that “Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band was playing in the background during the proposal. "Still floating ☁️ love you more each and every second @ddlovato ♾," Ehrich wrote.

When the artist announced their engagement on Instagram, she raved about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

Image zoom Angelo Kritikos

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

The "I Love Me" singer has often told her fans that Ehrich brings immense joy into her life. "Oh man this might be my pic of us so far... thank you for making me the happiest 🥰," the singer captioned a photo of the pair kissing earlier this month. "I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕."

Last month, Lovato also penned a sweet tribute to her then-boyfriend in honor of his birthday, calling him "a positive lil beam of light in my life" in the note.