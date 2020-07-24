Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Demi Lovato's New Fiancé Max Ehrich Is a 'Great Guy and Good Influence on Her,' Says Source

Demi Lovato's new fiancé Max Ehrich is supportive of the singer in her sobriety journey.

On Wednesday, the singer revealed that she and her former Young and the Restless star boyfriend were engaged, less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating.

A source tells PEOPLE that Ehrich is "a great guy" and is "a good influence" on Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

"He is very health conscious and doesn't enjoy partying — he's never seemed interested in the Hollywood club scene," the source adds. "He takes work very seriously and he is very focused."

When she announced the engagement on Instagram, Lovato, 27, opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

The "I Love Me" singer has often shared that Ehrich brings immense joy into her life, and has gushed over the actor on social media several times over the past few months.

"Oh man this might be my pic of us so far... thank you for making me the happiest 🥰," the singer captioned a photo of the pair kissing earlier this month. "I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕."

Last month, the artist penned a sweet tribute to her then-boyfriend in honor of his birthday, calling him "a positive lil beam of light in my life" in the note.

Lovato has also expressed how comfortable she is with Ehrich, sharing that she now spends her days "in a bathing suit with no makeup," adding that her actor boyfriend is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

In March, the pop star released her single “I Love Me," paired with a music video in which she not only fought it out with her inner demons but confronted her past to inspire herself and others to overcome their obstacles.

“Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone/ And I always got my finger on the self destruct,” Lovato sings in the upbeat track. “I wonder when I love me is enough.”