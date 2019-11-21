Demi Lovato isn’t even 30 yet, but the star has been inspiring fans for over a decade.

The “Confident” singer, 27, recently posted a photo of a heartfelt note that she received from fellow artists Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Although the pair are only a few years younger than Lovato — Mendes is 21, while Cabello is 22 — the “Señorita” singers wrote that Lovato, who made her star-making turn in Disney’s Camp Rock in 2008, had been a huge source of inspiration to them growing up.

“Dear Demi, We’re Thinking Of You Talking About How Much You Inspired Us When We Were Kids,” read the note, which was signed “Love, Shawn and Camila.”

Showing just how much she appreciated the gesture, Lovato praised the pair for their “thoughtful” message, while also commenting on how “old” it made her feel.

“This is so f— sweet and cute.. and I also feel old now but it’s totally worth it because this is so thoughtful. Thank you guys so much!” she wrote. “I love you both”

Lovato, who was a judge on the X Factor when Cabello’s former group Fifth Harmony first formed in 2012, has long been a champion of the “Havana” singer.

In one of their first performances together, Lovato commented on how all the members “potential,” but she felt like “there was only one person who shined.”

Although she initially declined to go into specifics, at the urging of co-host Khloé Kardashian, Lovato eventually revealed that she was referring to Cabello. “I think you should all learn something from her,” she added.

In addition to spending time with her new boyfriend, model Austin Wilson, Lovato has been teasing some new music on the way.

Earlier this month, the singer shared photos and videos from the studio, captioning a soundless clip with the message, “Wouldn’t y’all like to hear.” In one video, Grammy-nominated record producer Warren “Oak” Felder — who produced five tracks on Lovato’s most recent album, Tell Me You Love Me — could be seen jamming out.

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics — the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of a microphone from inside the studio. “If you hating — that ain’t you. BYE.”

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will & Grace.”