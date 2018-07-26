Demi Lovato Fans Share Touching #HowDemiHasHelpedMe Stories Following Her Apparent Overdose

Following Demi Lovato‘s apparent opioid overdose and subsequent hospitalization on Tuesday, the singer’s fans are supporting Lovato by sharing stories about how she was there to help them get through their own difficult times.

“I remember one night in the hospital after an attempt [on my life], I was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face,” wrote one fan, using the hashtag “#HowDemiHasHelpedMe.”

“Then Skyscraper came on the radio. and I knew id be okay,” they added, referencing Lovato’s 2011 song about building yourself back up after enduring great pain.

Another fan added that Lovato’s openness about her own struggles with depression and mental health, gave them the bravery to tell her doctor that she was depressed.

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe I actually was brave enough to say I was depressed. I’ve been down a really long journey and she’s been a huge inspiration for my recovery of depression and past suicide attempt. The day I told the doctor I was depressed I got her book from the library.”

In a separate Tweet, the social media user also shared that the night she attempted to take her own life, her father was watching Lovato perform on television in another room — but after hearing the singer perform “Skyscraper,” she “told my mom I took pills and checked into a hospital for 8 days.”

Another fan also spoke about how Lovato’s “speeches and music and book” helped them stay sober.

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her,” the social media user wrote.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Her publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

According to the emergency call audio obtained by TMZ, the star had been unconscious prior to the arrival of EMTs and was revived by her friends with Narcan, an emergency medicine used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. Though reports have indicated the overdose was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato claimed to PEOPLE that it was not.

The Disney Channel alum has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

She publicly celebrated six years of sobriety in March, and even opened up about her issues with addiction in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. However, in June, she hinted that she had relapsed in a new single.

More fans also praised Lovato and her music for always being there to give them a confidence boost, and feel strong enough to get through whatever hardships faced them.

“#HowDemiHasHelpedMe she has taught me that if we keep fighting our demons will never defeat us,” wrote one fan.

While another fan pointed out that Lovato has made a point of telling her fans in the past that whenever they need her, her music will always be there to support them.

“that one time at a show when she said “put on my music because I’m gonna be there for you,” the social media user wrote.

A source close to the 25-year-old “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer, previously speculated to PEOPLE that Lovato’s history with addiction hints that she will only seek treatment when she’s ready.

“The thing about an addict is that you become so good at hiding it,” the insider said, adding of Lovato, “She’s a really smart girl. When she had work commitments, she could pull it together. But that’s how she’s always been, and this might not be her rock bottom.”

“Demi has to want to get help. She can’t be forced into rehab or treatment,” the source alleged. “It won’t work.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.