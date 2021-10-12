"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs!" Demi Lovato said

Demi Lovato Explains Why They Don't Use the Term 'Aliens' for Extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato attends the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Demi Lovato is sharing some of what they've learned on their Unidentified with Demi Lovato series — and is encouraging fans to stop using the word "aliens."

The musician, 29, said in an interview with Pedestrian TV that the word is offensive.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs!" Lovato said.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a four-part docuseries on Peacock that came out in September, follows Lovato, their best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth regarding extraterrestrial life and UFOs with help from experts.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato Dallas Lovato, Demi Lovato and Matthew Scott Montgomery | Credit: Richie Knapp/Peacock

Lovato said the experience was out of this world, and that they witnessed some paranormal activity for themselves.

"Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool. Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened," they said.

Lovato said they've long been a believer in extraterrestrial beings, and a show documenting their search for them only seemed natural.

"I just thought, you know, I'm in a position in my career right now where I'm dipping my toes into a lot of different waters. And this was just kind of a natural next step," shared the "Skyscraper" singer.

"I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride."

Lovato has previously expressed their belief in extraterrestrial beings.

"How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?" they told Seth Meyers in 2014.

Back in January, Lovato took a video of a strange sighting in the sky and shared it to their Instagram.

"Another day, another UFO sighting," they said in the January video. "Wow, what the f—. They're coming!"