Lovato explained that they hit their head on a large amethyst crystal, and it resulted in stitches for the star

Demi Lovato Explains How They Injured Their Face on a Crystal: 'I Had to Get 3 Stitches!'

Demi Lovato is sharing more details about the freak accident that led to three stitches on their forehead.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 29, wore what looked to be a wig with bangs that covered up the injury, and gave guest host Mark Rober the backstory about how the accident occurred.

"So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped and I'm a huge fan of crystals; I have this amethyst that is about this tall," Lovato motioned with their hand, high above the floor.

They continued, "Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night – –in my face!"

After FaceTiming with their doctor, it was determined that the entertainer would need stitches just above their eyebrow.

"I was like, 'I have Kimmel, what do I do?' So I did what any sane person would do. I made a TikTok before I even told anyone," they said.

Lovato posted a video on their TikTok page on Wednesday, first revealing the injury.

The TikTok clip finds Lovato holding their head in their hand and looking at the camera while the platform's popular "THEY ARE GONNA KNOW" audio plays in the background. "Nobody's gonna know. Nobody's gonna know," says one voice.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" wrote Lovato in the post's caption alongside the hashtags "#substance" and "#f---," referring to the upcoming single "Substance," which drops Friday.

Last month, the musician gave their Instagram followers a first listen to "Substance" ahead of its release.

Interestingly, Lovato is not the only former Disney Channel star whose summer activities had them in stitches this week.