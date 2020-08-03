Demi Lovato Enjoys Romantic Malibu Date Night with Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

The songstress and The Young & The Restless actor had a date night at Malibu's Nobu restaurant where the couple also celebrated their engagement last month

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich are enjoying their engagement bliss.

The 27-year-old songstress and The Young & The Restless actor, 29, spent a romantic evening together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California on Sunday night — the venue where the happy couple celebrated their engagement last month with a small group of close friends, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Posting to Instagram, Lovato shared a shot of herself and Ehrich, who sweetly planted a kiss upon the "I Love Me" singer's cheek.

"Date night at Nobu 🥰 I love you @maxehrich," Lovato captioned the post in which she donned a pink plunging velvet dress while Ehrich sported a denim jacket look for their night out.

Ehrich similarly shared the same photo to his own Instagram account with the caption, "🥰💍💓 @ddlovato love you baby."

Before their evening rendevous, Lovato documented the couple's car ride together on her Instagram Story as they headed to the famed Malibu hotspot.

In one video, Lovato is seen sitting closely beside her beau as the two rock out to Fall Out Boy's hit song, "Sugar, We're Goin Down," together.

"THANK GOD I ENDED UP WITH AN EMO KID," Lovato wrote alongside a black heart emoji.

In two follow up shots, Lovato then listens along to Aynsley Lister's "Need Her So Bad" before she jams out to "Reinventing Your Exit" by Underoath.

After the pair's rock out session, Lovato shared a pic of herself and Ehrich sporting masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before posting one more shot of Ehrich planting another kiss on her cheek inside the restaurant.

In July, Lovato surprised fans when she announced the news of her engagement to the actor months after PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating back in March.

Ehrich asked Lovato to marry him on the beach in Malibu, proposing with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

Sharing a series of photos taken shortly after Ehrich got down on one knee, the singer opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself in an Instagram post.